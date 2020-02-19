No. 7 Maryland overpowers Wisconsin for 85-56 win

Kaila Charles scored 16 points while Shakira Austin and Diamond Miller each added 12 to help No. 7 Maryland rout Wisconsin 85-56 on Wednesday night.

Maryland (22-5, 14-2 Big Ten) holds a half-game lead in the conference standings ahead of Northwestern with two games to go in the regular season. Junior Niya Beverly and freshman reserve Julie Pospisilova scored 10 points apiece for the Badgers (11-16, 3-13).

The Terps have strung together 12 consecutive wins and haven't lost since a 66-61 setback at Iowa on Jan. 9.