No. 8 UW-Platteville took their three-game winning streak to Whitewater and had to earn that fourth straight win.

As the Warhawks jumped out to a 14-4 lead, the Pioneers did not retake the lead until 7:54 left in the game thanks to a Kyle Tuma three for a 51-50 lead.

Tuma hit a layp with under three minutes remaining to the tie the game at 62 before the Pioneers ultimately held on to win.