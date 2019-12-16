No big rain or snows expected before Christmas Day

Are dreaming of a white or mild Christmas? Hopefully, it's a mild Christmas because that is what mother nature is going to give us this year.

Even though southern Wisconsin didn't see more than a dusting of snow, a major winter storm is pounding parts of the country with heavy snow and severe weather on Monday.

Make sure to enjoy the dusting of snow while it lasts because there are no big rain or snows on the way. The weather pattern the week before Christmas looks very quiet.

🚫BIG 🌧️or ❄️Ahead



Enjoy the dusting of snow that fell last night because our next chance of rain/snow probably won't be until after Christmas day.



I know I'm bummed we're going to have a mild, brown Christmas. This is great news for holiday travelers, though. pic.twitter.com/lFSa3Ks32f — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 16, 2019

The only chance of precipitation this week will come on Tuesday when a strong cold front drops south across the area. Snow flurries will be possible late Tuesday into Tuesday night. No major impacts are expected.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, below average rain and snow are expected December 21-25. Southern Wisconsin will likely stay dry during this period.

The next major rain or snow event probably won't arrive until after Christmas Day.

This is good news for holiday travelers, of course. Bad news for anyone who wants a white Christmas.

The snow that fell Sunday night into Monday morning won't last long. After a quick cold snap midweek, mild December weather is expected through the end of this week and into the week of Christmas Day.

WARM, at least for December, weather is on the way later this week, and it looks like it could stick around for Christmas. This is good news for travelers and bad news for people who are dreaming of a white Christmas. There is a quick cold snap before the warmer weather. pic.twitter.com/GGiueikmTS — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 16, 2019

The coldest day this week will likely be Wednesday. Single-digit temperature readings are expected Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the teens.

Traveling for the holidays? Don't leave home without the NBC15 Weather Authority app. You can get an accurate local forecast for anywhere in the United States. FREE download: https://www.nbc15.com/apps