Deep dish downer: Giordano’s decides to not open Madison location

Giordano’s, the popular Chicago-style deep dish pizza restaurant, has announced it will not be opening a location in Madison.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to NBC15 on Thursday that Madison has been removed from their “opening soon” list on their website.

Last January, Giordano’s announced it was planning on opening locations in Kenosha, Des Moines, Peoria and Beaver Creek, Ohio.

The Giordano’s location in Kenosha has opened for business, however.

You can also visit their many locations in the Chicago area, where it first opened in 1974.

