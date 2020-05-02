No evidence found following two separate Madison shots fired calls

No evidence was found at two separate reported shots fired locations in Madison on Saturday morning.

According to Madison Police, officers were dispatched to Acewood Boulevard and Garnet Lane around 12:45 Saturday morning, after multiple callers reported a possible gun shot in the area. Officers couldn't find any evidence of a gun shot.

The second incident came in just after 2 a.m., where multiple callers reported hearing gun shots in the 2400 block of Brentwood Parkway. Police found no evidence of any gun shots in that area.