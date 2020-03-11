Big Ten barring fans from attending men's basketball tournament

The Big Ten Conference announced today that beginning Thursday, March 12 fans will be unable to attend the men's basketball conference tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Wisconsin will not play until 11 AM central time on Friday, March 13th.

Attendance to conference tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

The opening round of the Big Ten tournament is already underway with Northwestern and Minnesota beginning play while Nebraska and Indiana will play at 7:30 PM central time right after.

The same applies to remaining winter sports competitions and all spring sports competitions as well which includes championship and tournament events.

The conference ended the release with, "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis."

