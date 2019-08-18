No injuries after Madison house fire

No one was injured after a fire damaged a home near downtown Madison on Sunday morning.

A neighbor noticed flames at the back of the house next door on the 600 block of Emerson Street at 8 a.m., according to the Madison Fire Department.

The fire began at a deck located on the rear of the home and spread to the siding. The neighbor knocked on the door to alert the residents and called 911.

As firefighters were on their way, the neighbor used a garden hose to begin to extinguish the fire.

When firefighters arrived they began a fire attack using a fire extinguisher, according to the department. A fire hose was pulled to the back of the home to completely extinguish the fire and ensure the flames did not extend into the roof.

Quick action by the neighbor and the firefighters stopped the flames just before the fire reached the roof area of the home. All of the residents and the pet dog were able to exit the home safely.

There were no injuries from the fire. The fire appears to be accidental and the residents will be able to stay in the home as it is repaired, according to the department.