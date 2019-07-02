Crews work to clear derailed freight train in Grant Co.

Crews are still working on Tuesday to clear the derailed cars from a freight train in Grant County.

A mudslide caused a freight train to derail and fall into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin Monday.

Authorities at the scene say Burlington North Santa Fe (BNSF) freight train derailed in Glen Haven after striking a mudslide, causing the cars to fall into the Mississippi river on Monday.

Amy McBeth with the Burlington North Santa Fe (BNSF) said once they clear the derailed cars they can begin to make repairs to the tracks.

They expect the track will retun to service late Tuesday night.

McBeth said nine freight cars fell into the river and some may be deep in the water. Initial reports said all of the well cars were empty.

Officials say there were no injuries.

Flash floods were also reported in Grant County Monday.

Crews have been working by the hour since around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

