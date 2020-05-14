No injuries after multi-family home catches fire in Monroe, Wis.

Firefighters report no injures and that residents can return home after their multi-family house in Monroe, Wis. caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The Monroe Fire Department says crews responded to a report of smoke in the attic of a multi-family residence in the 2000 block of 9th Street around 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, firefighters from several units noticed smoke coming from the second and third floors of the home.

But they were lucky this time.

"Balloon frame construction is common in older residential homes. This style of construction is susceptible to rapid fire spread, often resulting in a total loss of the structure," Monroe Fire said in a Facebook post.

"Fortunately today that was not the case. Due to early notification of the fire department followed by a quick size-up by Car-10, and the teamwork of the firefighters the house was saved and there was minimal damage," according to the department.

Monroe Fire says that the cause of the fire was related to the electrical system. There were no injuries and the residents will be able to return to their home.