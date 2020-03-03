No injuries after Grant County plane crash

A pilot was uninjured after a plane crash in a corn field between Boscobel and Woodman on Saturday afternoon.

The Grant County Communication Center was notified by the O'Hare Airport in Chicago of the crash at 1:28 p.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The 22-year-old pilot wasn't injured. He reported to Grant County deputies that he began losing revolutions per minute from his propeller while flying over Fennimore.

The pilot stated he began descending 500 feet per minute while he was flying at 4500 feet. He attempted to make it to the Boscobel Airport, but was unsuccessful, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

He then began searching for a roadway or field to land. The pilot found a picked corn field, where he landed the plane safely. Jaekel stated he broadcasted a "MAYDAY" on an emergency channel, which was received by the O'Hare Airport Tower in Chicago.

Sheriffs deputies and Boscobel Police responded and began searching for the downed plane. A dispatcher with the Sheriff's Office requested O'Hare to inform the pilot to call 911 on his cell phone, which would provide his location to the Sheriff's Office.

Once the pilot called 911, his location was known and officers found 22-year-old Colten Jaekel of Coon Valley in the plane in a corn field in Marion Township.

The extent of damage and engine repair issues are unknown at this time. Information on the location of the original departure and intended location of arrival by the pilot was not shared by law enforcement at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA, which the Grant County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.