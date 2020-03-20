No injuries after shed fire in Baraboo

No one was injured following a shed fire in Baraboo on Friday morning.

The Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department were sent to S5745 Old Lake Rd. for a reported shed fire at 6:33 a.m., according to the Baraboo Fire Department.

Heavy fire was reported coming from one end of a large shed. The Baraboo Fire Department sent a total of 16 personnel to the scene.

The building impacted is owned by Expeditions Unlimited and was used as a workshop, storage of building material, recreational equipment and supplies. The building and contents sustained heavy fire damage, according to the Baraboo Fire Department.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The fire investigation is a joint effort between Baraboo Fire Department and Sauk County Sheriff’s Department. The fire is not considered suspicious and the cause remains under investigation, according to the Baraboo Fire Department.

The Baraboo Fire Department received aid from Delton Fire Department and received assistance at the scene from Reedsburg, Kilbourn, North Freedom, Merrimac, Sauk City, La Valle, and Waunakee Fire Departments and Sauk Prairie EMS. Richland Center and Loganville Fire Departments back-filled the Baraboo Fire Station.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Sauk County Salvation Army, Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo Water Utility, Alliant Energy and the Town of Baraboo.