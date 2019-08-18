No injuries following Town of Turtle garage fire

A garage fire caused a large emergency response in the Town of Turtle on Saturday night.

A detached garage was fully engulfed by flames on the 6400 block of County Road P at 11:40 p.m., according to the Town of Turtle Fire Department Facebook page.

Crews from Beloit, Clinton, Edgerton, Harlem-Roscoe, Juda and Stoughton were requested once initial crews arrived on scene.

Additional units from Delevan, Footville, Janesville, Milton, North Boone, Orfordville, Rockton, Shirland and South Beloit were later requested.

Crews worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire. The fire was largely contained to the detached garage with only minor damage to adjacent structures.

Overhaul and checking for hotspots occurred for many hours after the fire had been put out, according to the Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate has not been made.