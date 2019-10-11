No longer an underdog: Madison rescue pup now part of Lizzo's Girl Gang

A Madison rescue dog is now living life as a member of Lizzo's squad.

Before she performed at a sold-out concert Thursday night at The Sylvee, Lizzo and her crew visited Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc. located on Fair Oaks Avenue.

One of Lizzo's crew members spotted Saba and fell in love with the puppy. Saba was renamed Poke and will be traveling with Lizzo and her crew to Minneapolis for the next part of the "Cuz I Love You" tour.

Poke's siblings and other animals are still looking for their forever home.

You can check out Underdog Pet Rescue to learn more.