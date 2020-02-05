No music? No problem for Sun Prairie Dance Team at State

The Sun Prairie Dance Team placed fourth at the State Dance Tournament last weekend. The honor doesn’t come without surprise.

The 22 dancers started their hip hop routine, and then their music shut off 30 seconds in. The team continued the rest of their routine and shocked the audience by staying on beat.

Coaches Eve Jewson and Erin Manske were in awe of the crowds response.

"All the fans from other teams were really rooting for them. It was just this uplifting moment and really cool to see everyone come together to support us," Manske said.

The varsity team also qualified for the tournament for the first time in history for Pom. They placed 4th out of 12 teams for hip hop.

Watch the video to see for yourself!