"No place like home:" Oconomowoc preparing for 80th anniversary of "Wizard of Oz"

Ruby slippers, a scarecrow, and munchkins.Oconomowoc is transforming itself into the Land of Oz ahead of a celebration for the 80th anniversary of the "The Wizard of Oz."

Oconomowoc was one of a few select locations that originally screened "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939.

On Thursday, Oconomowoc will have a showing of "The Wizard of Oz" on a giant screen. East Wisconsin Avenue will be shut down to traffic as people bring lawn chairs to take in the showing of the film at dusk. The event is part of the city’s "Moonlit Movies" series.

The anniversary event begins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new "Oz Plaza" next to City Hall at 7 p.m.

