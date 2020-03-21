No spring-like weather this weekend

The first weekend of spring is not going to be very spring-like!

Today - Chilly! Highs only in the mid to upper 30s.



Tonight - Slight chance of snow, mainly north of Madison.



Sunday - Better chance of snow Sunday. Light slushy accumulations possible, mainly near the WI-IL border. pic.twitter.com/pq04J2Rg5D — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 21, 2020

Despite a mostly sunny sky, Saturday will be a chilly day. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. The average high for March 21 is 45 degrees. High temperatures on Saturday will be about 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Sunday will be warmer, but still below average for this time of year. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s.

There will also be two chances for snow before Monday morning.

A weak upper-level storm system will pass just north of the area

Saturday night into Sunday morning. This system will be just close enough to the area to bring in a slight chance of snow. Places north of Madison will have the best chance of seeing any snow Saturday night.

There will be a better chance for snow late Sunday into Sunday night as another upper-level storm systems pass just south of the area. This system could bring in a mix of rain and snow Sunday evening and then a chance of light snow Sunday night. Light snowfall accumulations of up to 1" will be possible, mainly near the WI-IL border. Slushy roads could be problem for some Sunday night into Monday morning.

Snowy Sunday Night?!?!?



Here are my current thoughts...



-Rain/snow mix late SUN turns into all snow SUN night

-Light snowfall accumulations up to 1" possible

-Slushy roads could impact the MON morning commute



*** Expect more wet weather next week *** pic.twitter.com/OyrgcaBl5g — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 21, 2020

Any problems that develop Sunday night into Monday morning will not last very on Monday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The rest of the work week will be mild. Highs all next week will be in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday of next week will likely be the warmest day next week.

Looking for spring? It's still a few days away!



Next week looks mild and wet. Here's next week's temperature trend. pic.twitter.com/IXbR0TiCqB — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 21, 2020

More rain and/or snow will be possible Tuesday through Tuesday night and late Wednesday through Thursday morning. These systems will likely bring in more rain than snow, though.