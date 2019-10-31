No students injured after van crashes into school bus in Dodge Co.

The weather is to blame for a van crashing into the back of a school bus in Dodge County Thursday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Jefferson Road in the Town of Rubicon at 7:28 a.m.

Authorities said the van, driven by a 47-year-old Town of Rubicon man, was trying to stop behind a school bus picking up children. The van was unable to stop and collided with the back of the school bus.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, there were no injuries to any children or the driver of the bus. The 47-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to a medical center in Hartford for minor injuries.

Students were taken to school by the bus service after parents were contacted.

Weather and road conditions were a factor in the crash.