Noah’s Ark Waterpark to reopen on June 20

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -- Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells is set to reopen to the public June 20.
Like most businesses that are reopening, Noah’s Ark will be operating the waterpark a bit differently than usual, due to COVID-19 concerns.
The waterpark laid out the new rules on its website. They are:
- General Admission Ticket Holders will need to register for the date they wish to visit in advance, and will be asked to select their date when purchasing tickets. Season Pass Holders, Hotel Guests, and those who have previously purchased day tickets will NOT need to choose a day.
- If the date you wish to visit is not listed in our online calendar, we have already hit our capacity limit for that date, and you will need to choose another day.
- All those wishing to enter Noah’s Ark Waterpark (Guests, Team Members, Suppliers, and Contracted Partners) will have their temperatures scanned before entering the park.
- Any person with a temperature of 100.4°F or higher, or displaying other symptoms of COVID-19, will be denied entry.
- Facial coverings are also required for all entrants, except children under three and those with a valid medical condition. Facial coverings are NOT allowed on any attraction or pool and are not necessary while waiting in line or walking between attractions.