'Non-essential' procedures at Madison hospitals postponed until April 24

The postponement of non-essential procedures at Madison health systems will continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with SSM Health, UW Health and UnityPoint Health - Meriter said they will continue to postpone non-life threatening, non-urgent surgeries and procedures through April 24, in an effort to respond to COVID-19 and flatten the curve of the outbreak. Care teams are reaching out to affected patients.

Officials said the decision remains necessary to prepare for and accommodate the expected surge in COVID-19 patients, to avoid non-essential congregation at a time when social distancing is particularly important, and to ensure procedures on patients in at-risk categories from COVID-19 are performed at a time where community spread of the disease has subsided.

According to UW Health Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof, most postponement decisions are made on a patient level by the surgeon or team of doctors scheduled to perform the procedure. He said they consider the urgency of the procedure and if there could be any repercussions to postponing it.

Pothof also said the hospital is expecting an eventual backup because of these postponements, and UW Health staff is already talking about a plan to reschedule all of the delayed procedures.