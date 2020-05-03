Non-profit turns virtual to help raise awareness of child abuse

Some non-profits are turning to virtual fundraising to help keep programs afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy: CASA of Rock Co.

CASA of Rock Co. helps to advocate on behalf of abused or neglected children as they go through the court system.

Every April, they invite the local community to take part in planting thousands of pinwheels to bring awareness to child abuse.

This year, however, they held it online.

“Our virtual garden had a fantastic outpouring. We had over 50 sponsors and individuals who donated and we raised over $2,000,” Kortney Karnok, the CASA of Rock Co. advocacy and personnel manager said.

Karnok said they also had to indefinitely postpone their largest fundraising event of the year, a luncheon typically held in mid-April.

CASA, an organization that stretches nationwide, is also having to connect with the children they help virtually. There are programs across twelve counties in Wisconsin. Just in Rock County, about 60 volunteers advocate for more than 150 children.

