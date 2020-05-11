Non-profits say COVID-19 impacts funding to stay open

Some non-profit organizations are facing an uncertain future following cancelled fundraisers and lost donations amid covid-19.

A Sun Prairie shelter is taking it one day at a time.

Eight moms and 24 children call the Shelter from the Storm Ministries complex home.

"Those tiny things that you don't think are that important may be the first time they got support in their life," Sarah Marty, Shelter from the Storm Ministries case manager said.

The non-profit organization works with single mothers and children living in homelessness. The mission is to provide a hand up not a hand out.

"Instead of just being like a band aid to get them housed and out into an apartment, we want to set them up for long term success so they aren't homeless again," Marty said.

Some of the mothers lost their jobs amid covid-19, putting more financial responsibility on the shelter. Marty said the demand is high and the supply is running out.

"The day to day operations of running the building cost almost 1000 a month to keep the heat and lights on. Our staff has received pay cuts due to the lack of fundraising," she said.

The majority of funding for Shelter from the Storm Ministries comes from private donations and fundraisers which is made more difficult with social distancing

"We don’t know what things are going to look like in two months or a year from now," Marty said.

The nonprofit is accepting monetary donations, bunk beds and cars to help families get back on their feet.

