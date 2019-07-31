North Alabama photo celebrates rainbow babies

A professional photographer from north Alabama felt a calling to help mothers of rainbow babies celebrate their children.

Ashley Sargent, a professional photographer from Boaz, says her own struggles with infertility led her to a group of mothers with special stories.

Sargent organized a photo shoot with dozens of mothers of rainbow babies, which are babies born to mothers who have experienced a miscarriage. Sargent’s photo has received thousands of interactions on her professional photography page.

“I feel like a lot of times the rainbow baby just feels taboo, like you don’t really want to talk about it, and I wanted it to make it feel just beautiful,” Sargent said.

Sargent had been taking individual photos for rainbow babies and social media comments from other moms in similar situations gave her the idea to organize a group photo that would give even more moms hope.

“I just hope that they’re filled with hope, we wanted them to know you’re not alone and you will overcome,” said Sargent.

The photo was taken in July in Fyffe.

This isn’t the first rainbow-themed photo that’s gone viral for Ashley, WAFF 48 News previously covered a heartwarming photo she took of sextuplets born to an Albertville family.