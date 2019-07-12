Oil drop-off site re-opened on north side

One of Madison's waste oil drop-off sites is open again after being closed for several months for upgrades.

The site at the corner of Wheeler and School rode on Madison's north side is open for drop-offs. Officials say people should use this site to get rid of used motor oil instead of dumping it into the sewer system, which is harmful for the environment.

The city has three oil drop-off sites:

- East side location: City of Madison Garage, 200 N. First St.

- Southeast location: Monona Golf Course, 111 E. Dean Ave.

- Northeast location: 902 Wheeler Rd.

Officials said if you have oils with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), do not dump them at any of the city's drop-off cites. The chemicals might be in products produced before 1979, when they were banned over concerns they are harmful for people and the environment.