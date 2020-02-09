Northbound I-39/90 blocked after multi-vehicle crash in Rock Co.

All I-39/90 northbound lanes are closed following a multi-vehicle crash near the HWY 26 exit, which is expected to cause delays for hours.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Authorities said they closed the interstate at the Hwy 26 and 14 exits.

The Janesville Police Department said northbound traffic is being routed onto the Hwy. 14/Humes Road exit to U.S. 51.

Large traffic volume and delays are to be expected and drivers are asked to avoid the area.