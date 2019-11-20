Northbound Interstate lanes in Dane County open to 3 lanes

Drivers will be able to go at normal speeds on I-39/90 on a 20-mile stretch in Dane County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Tuesday the northbound Interstate between the Rock River bridge near Edgerton and CTH AB near Madison has three lanes open. The southbound side opened to three lanes last week. There is a 70 mph speed limit posted in the area.

WisDOT officials said I-39/90 reconstruction and expansion continues from south of Edgerton to the Illinois state line until winter shutdown. The speed limit is 60 mph in the construction zone.

Periodic nighttime lane closures will occur on I-39/90 in spring 2020 to complete permanent pavement markings.

Interstate work in the Janesville and Beloit areas is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021.