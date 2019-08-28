Northern Lights could be visible Sunday night

On Sunday night, you might want to head outside and to a clear area and take a look towards the horizon to the north, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, you could catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis, WTHR reported.

The new moon starts Aug. 30, so we will only have a small crescent moon on the first, which should help you see it better. City lights also hurt your chances, so if you can get out in the country a little you'll increase your chances of seeing it. The best time to see it will be after midnight until about 4 a.m. according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

We now just have to hope for a clear night.

If you're wondering what causes the Northern Lights, it is when particles from the sun strike atoms in our atmosphere. When those charged atoms then drop to a lower energy level it releases light.