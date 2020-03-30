Northern Rock Co. YMCA offering child care for essential employees

The YMCA of Northern Rock County will offer emergency childcare for frontline workers of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes children of health care workers, government employees and all essential employees directly related to the outbreak.

YMCA officials said the services are available starting Monday, March 30.

The child care program includes children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, with a minimum of 25 kids and a maximum of 50. It runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and costs $5 per hour with a four-hour minimum.

If you are interested in this program, please contact Melody Beets at mbeets@ymcajanesville.org or 608-868-9622 ext. 105.

Visit the YMCA Janesville/Parker website for more information.