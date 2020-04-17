Northwoods League cancels May 26 opening day due to coronavirus

Northwoods League announced Friday that the League-wide opening day of May 26 is no longer possible because of the coronavirus, and is now considering a better date for the college baseball competition.

According to a release, Northwoods League says has been closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus and is "considering multiple scenarios that could be adapted to the dynamic environment in which we find ourselves so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played."

The league adds that the extension of the 'Safer at Home' order until May 26 made the League-wide opening day of May 26 not possible.

"The League will continue to consider multiple scenarios as each state determines its policies, always predicated on the assumption that adequate safeguards can be put in place in ballparks in states where there are no restrictions on large gatherings in order to assure fan, player and personnel safety," according to the statement.

