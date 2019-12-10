YWCA driver accused of sexually assaulting disabled victim pleads not guilty

A Madison transport driver accused of sexually assaulting a disabled victim at the YWCA pleaded not guilty in Dane County Court Tuesday.

Dwain L. Sykes, 53, is charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Mentally Ill Victim in connection to an incident that happened at the YWCA Empowerment Center on South Park Street on Sept. 25.

According to the criminal complaint, a YWCA employee reported one of their drivers had been touching women inappropriately. The driver, later identified as Sykes, was then fired.

Court documents state that an intellectually-disabled woman said that Sykes had inappropriately touched her during transport. Surveillance video inside the vehicle supported her claim, police say.

The case is now bound for a jury trial. A date for the trial has not been set, according to online court records.

CORRECTION: The original version of this story identified Sykes as a YMCA employee. He worked for the YWCA and the story has been corrected to reflect that.