Not guilty plea given for woman charged for killing ex in house fire

Attorneys representing a woman charged with first degree intentional homicide in a deadly Marquette Co. fire entered a not guilty on her behalf Tuesday.

Frances Rittmann, 42, was charged in a house fire that killed Daniel Gilmartin, 43, in April 20 of 2019.

In Marquette County Court on Tuesday, Rittmann stood mute. Her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

According to a criminal complaint, Rittmann called a friend saying that Rittmann, his ex-girlfriend, had attempted to light his couch on fire in his garage.

Sometime later, firefighters were called to the home in Montello, where they found the home engulfed in flames.

Rittman later admitted she had actually intended to kill herself as well as Rittmann in the flames, but at the last moment left the burning house.

A motion hearing for Rittmann has been set for Jan. 24, 2020.

