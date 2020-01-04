‘Not safe to move’: Fire threats intensify in Australia

A “double tragedy” unfolded when a father and son became the latest victims of the worst wildfire season in Australian history.

Firefighters drag their water hose after putting out a spot fire near Moruya, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states with two more deaths, and strong winds and high temperatures were forecast to bring flames to populated areas including the suburbs of Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Authorities said the early and devastating wildfire season has now killed 23 people.

Dick and Clayton Lang were identified Saturday after their bodies were found on a highway on Kangaroo Island.

The growing death toll comes as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called up about 3,000 reservists because the threat of wildfires has escalated in at least three states.

Officials are warning that the fires could move “frighteningly quick” and that it may be too late for some to evacuate.

American pop singer Pink says she’s donating $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia.

Pink tweeted that she’s “totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires.”

She said she is donating $500,000 "directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

