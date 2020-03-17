'Not the engagement I was looking for': Newly proposed Wis. couple trapped in Balkans

It's a hard night for four local families whose adult children are stuck in the Balkan country of Montenegro amid coronavirus-related travel bans.

Newly proposed Wisconsin couple Jeffrey Berry and Arianna Opsahl talking with NBC15's Leigh Mills. (Source: WMTV)

The newly proposed couple Jeffrey Berry and Arianna Opsahl and their two friends flew overseas last Friday. They said at the time there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montenegro.

But on Tuesday the country announced its first two confirmed cases.

The couple realized they needed to get back home to Wisconsin and booked flights, but those flights have now been canceled. Berry and Opsahl say the Montenegrin airport is shutting down until at least April.

"We’re just worried if Montenegro changes their laws. We’re not going to have a place to stay, if they closed everything down here." Berry told NBC15's Leigh Mills over Skype on Tuesday.

"We’ve contacted as many U.S. Embassies as we can that are close to us, but they do not give us a lot of information and say that they don’t really know," he adds.

Berry went on to say: "We’re running out of resources at this time. We’re young adults, I’m in college... We’re exhausted, our options at this point."

The couple says Montenegro may quarantine them individually in neighboring Croatia.

The first day Berry and Opsahl stayed in Montenegto, Berry proposed to her.

"It’s just not the engagement I was looking for," Berry said.