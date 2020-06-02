Number of COVID-19 tests WI reported by DHS rebounds after steep drop

After a steep dropoff in COVID-19 tests being performed daily in Wisconsin over the past few days, the overall number of tests have rebounded sharply, returning to the levels in line with last week, new Department of Health Services numbers show.

On Tuesday, the agency reported more than 10,000 results for the first time in four days. The increase in testing brought with it a rise in the number that came back positive. However, the 374 new cases tallied Tuesday were 3.6 percent of total tests, which is inline with Monday when a dearth of test results dropped the number of positive tests to 140.

A dozen new deaths pushed the overall total for Wisconsin past the 600 mark, to 607 since the outbreak began in late March, according to DHS.

In all, nearly 19,000 people have tested positive, 2,643 of whom needed to be hospitalized.

Breakdown of county results

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 4 / 1

Brown: 2,334 / 37

Columbia: 44 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 759 / 29

Dodge: 226 / 2

Grant: 96 / 12

Green: 68 / 0

Green Lake: 20 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 110 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 27 / 0

Marquette: 4 / 1

Milwaukee: 8,004 / 309

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 646 / 19

Sauk: 78 / 3

Waukesha: 722 / 30