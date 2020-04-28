Coronavirus death toll in U.S. now surpasses that of Vietnam War

In the two months since the pandemic began, the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19-related complications has surpassed the number of Americans killed during the Vietnam War.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 58,000 people in the U.S. have died from complications related to the coronavirus, as of Tuesday evening.

And as of Tuesday evening, at least 58,000 Americans died during the Vietnam War or died from injuries they received during the war, according to the U.S. National Archives.

However, the death rate from the coronavirus in the U.S. is considerably higher than that during the Vietnam War.

The COVID-19 death rate is about 17.6 deaths per 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins. During the deadliest year of the Vietnam War, 1968, the death rate was 8.5 American soldiers killed for every 100,000 residents in the U.S.

American soldiers were deployed in Vietnam during the war for about 12 years, from 1961 until the nation's exit in 1973.

The number of American deaths during the Vietnam War include:

- Killed in action: 40,934

- Died from accidents: 9,107

- Died from wounds: 5,299

- Declared dead: 1,201

- Illness: 938

- Homicide: 236

- Self-inflicted: 382

That includes 1,161 Americans killed who hailed from the state of Wisconsin, the National Archive reports.

As of Tuesday afternoon, exactly 300 Wisconsin residents have died from the coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin DHS.

Vietnam has yet to report a single death related to COVID-19, and as of Tuesday evening reports just over 260 coronavirus cases.