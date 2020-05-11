Number of new cases falls under 200; percent-positive continues downward trend

The percentage of COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin continues a downward trend and has reached the point in which it meets one of the criteria laid out by state’s Badger Bounce Back plan.

The latest daily update from the Department of Health Services shows that the percentage of total tests that came back positive on Monday fell to 6.5 percent. Down from eight percent on Sunday and the second lowest yet recorded (5.7% on May 7).

The absolute number of positive tests dipped to 199, marking the first time in at least two weeks the daily number of new cases fell below 200.

The continuing general decline over the past two weeks means the percent-positive criterion has been met. However, a reversal of the trend though could change that status. Another goal, a downward trajectory of influenza-like cases, which had been met for a while, lost that status over the weekend.

Currently, half of the six measures are not met. One of them, a downward trend of COVID-19 cases among health care workers, had also once been considered met, but then the trendline reversed course.

The final one, a downward trajectory of cases with COVID-like syndromes has never been reached.

Nine more deaths from complications related to coronavirus were reported statewide, according to DHS’ report, bringing the total number to 409.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,924 / 18

Columbia: 32 / 1

Crawford: 17 / 0

Dane: 474 / 22

Dodge: 74 / 1

Grant: 68 / 9

Green: 33 / 0

Green Lake: 8 / 0

Iowa: 10 / 0

Jefferson: 51 / 2

Juneau: 21 / 1

Lafayette: 13 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 4,022 / 231

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 361 / 13

Sauk: 72 / 3

Waukesha: 409 / 23

