Number of new cases, percentage of positive tests continue downward slide

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continued a steady downward trend since last Friday, when the state recorded its second-highest increase so far.

From the 511 cases reported that day, the number of new cases recorded in the Department of Health Services daily tracker has fallen to 279. Since the coronavirus outbreak began, Wisconsin has reported 15,863 total cases.

The percentage of tests coming back positive is also trending downward, DHS figures show. After spiking to 6.8 percent on Saturday when the number of total tests tracked dipped by 4,000, the number of tests has slowly started to rise again, to 7,774. As such the percent-positive Tuesday dipped to 3.6 percent.

Additionally, the number of statewide deaths increased by just three, bringing the overall total to 517, according to the tracker. In the past three days combined, only ten new deaths have been reported, compared to the 26 deaths in the three days before that.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,249 / 32

Columbia: 38 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 630 / 26

Dodge: 162 / 1

Grant: 87 / 12

Green: 55 / 0

Green Lake: 15 / 0

Iowa: 12 / 0

Jefferson: 90 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 25 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 6,517 / 277

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 583 / 16

Sauk: 77 / 3

Waukesha: 567 / 25

