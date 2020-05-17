Number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases drops, no additional deaths reported, says DHS

A day after more than 500 new coronavirus cases were reported in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reported there were 356 new cases on Sunday.

Labs performed 5,824 tests and 6.1-percent of the tests were positive. There were 5,468 negative tests.

No new deaths were reported.

On Saturday, health officials reported 54 percent of COVID-19 cases recovered. That comes to 6, 542 out of the 12,186 confirmed cases reported on Saturday. DHS also reported four percent of COVID-19 cases resulted in death.

