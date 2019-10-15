"Numbers remain distressingly high:” Survey finds 1 in 4 female UW undergrads are sexually assaulted

Four years after a sexual assault climate survey was created by the Association of American Universities (AAU), a new report shows while students have more awareness of sexual assaults on UW-Madison’s campus, one in four female undergraduate students reported they were sexually assaulted.

The preliminary results of the AAU’s Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct was released on Tuesday.

While rates of sexual assault for undergraduate women rose between 2015 and 2019 for other Association of American Universities institutions, there was no significant change at UW–Madison,” said UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank. "However, our numbers remain distressingly high.”

According to the 2019 preliminary findings, the students most likely to say they’ve experienced sexual assault during their time at UW–Madison are undergraduate women and LGBTQ+ students.

Survey results show 26.1 percent of female undergraduates have experienced a sexual assault involving force or inability to consent. In 2015, 27.6 percent of female undergraduate students reported a sexual assault.

The number of LGBTQ+ students reporting sexual assault decreased from 2015’s 29 percent to 2019’a 28.4 percent.

Rates of sexual assault also increased among undergraduate men at both UW–Madison and other participating AAU institutions. In 2019, 6.8 percent of men reported they were sexually assaulted, in 2015, that number was 5.4 percent.

Results found two-thirds of sexual assaults involving penetration by force are not reported and among all sexual assaults, 87 percent are not reported.

The survey also found alcohol remains a common factor in sexual assaults, just as it was in 2015. Alcohol was consumed by the victim or perpetrator in 77 percent of sexual assaults.

Another key finding of the 2019 survey, a significant number of both undergraduate and graduate students experienced sexually harassing behavior by co-workers, faculty, or other university employees. About 45 percent of sexually harassing behavior resulted in interference with the victim’s academic or professional performance, limited the victim’s ability to participate in an academic program or created an intimidating or offensive social academic or work environment.

Preliminary results also found both undergraduate and graduate students reported higher levels of knowledge about how sexual assault is defined at UW-Madison in 2019 compared to 2015. Undergraduate men and women had roughly a 10 percent increase while the number of graduate men and women doubled. The number of LGBTQ+ students who knew how the university defined sexual assault also increased by about 10 percent.

“Going forward, we must strengthen our efforts to reduce sexual assault in our community and to increase the number of students who seek campus support after experiencing sexual assault or misconduct,” said Blank. “Reducing sexual violence at UW will require changes in behavior and culture as well as in resources and the campus environment. All of us need to understand the importance of consent, watch for warning signs and be willing to intervene.”

There are plans to take several actions at UW-Madison, including:





Hire an additional counselor in UHS Survivor Services



Utilize UHS Survivor Services clinical data to assess campus need for services, as well as identify trends and patterns.



Hire a case manager position in the Title IX Program to facilitate student and employee access to support services such as academic accommodations and protective measures.



Apply for membership in the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) Culture of Respect Collective. The Collective is an ambitious two-year program that brings together institutions of higher education who are dedicated to ending campus sexual violence and guides them through a rigorous process of self-assessment and organizational change.



Support a trauma-informed care initiative in UHS to improve medical and mental health services for students who have suffered trauma, including survivors of sexual assault.



In 2016 and 2017, UW-Madison hired a full-time Title IX Coordinator position, added an in-person training requirement for all new undergraduate and transfer students, and launched mandatory training for all employees to prevent sexual harassment and violence.

“We are committed to doing all we can to ensure a safe living and learning environment for all of our students,” said Blank. “When sexual assault occurs, we will respond swiftly and with compassion, providing resources and support. Together, we can reduce sexual violence.”

There will be three forums students can attend to help determine the next steps for UW-Madison.



For undergraduates: Nov. 5 from 4:30 -6 p.m. in the Overture Room at Gordon Dining and Event Center.

Graduate and Professional Students:Nov. 7 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Orchard View Room at the Discovery Building.

Underrepresented Students (LGBTQ+, students with disabilities, students of color, and international students):Nov. 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. in the Concerto Room at Gordon Dining and Event Center