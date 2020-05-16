Nurse whose bar visit went viral regrets skipping mask, social distancing

A northern Illinois nurse is expressing regret for not taking better precautions while visiting her sister's Wisconsin bar.

Katie Koutsky, a nurse with Advocate Aurora Health system, says she was helping her sister reopen her suburban Milwaukee bar Wednesday when she was interviewed by a local television station.

She told WTMJ-TV being in the bar was no greater risk than being in a grocery.

Koutsky said in a statement released by Advocate Aurora Health it was a "lapse in judgment" and she regrets not wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing.

She says she will self-quarantine and be tested before returning to work.