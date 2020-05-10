Nursing homes make Mother's Day special

Mother's Day this year looks a lot different than most, especially for those living in nursing homes, unable to see their loved ones in person.

With family members not allowed inside, staff are helping moms connect with their kids virtually.

"We've gotten quite a bit of special letters to go up to families, we got cards from families," said Bobbie Smith, activities director at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi.

Staff at Divine Rehabilitation helped residents celebrate by delivering flowers and even singing for moms.

Nursing staff also made sure every mom felt like a queen with personalized crowns.

"They were just made to a tee, incorporating the residents favorite colors and their names, and oh my gosh, these little ladies are loving it, they are truly royalty today," said Katie Casey, administrator at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi.

Brookdale's Madison West also went the extra mile for moms and grandmas, hosting a socially distanced Mother's Day tea party.

"I think it's just a nice opportunity to get out of the room, enjoy some nice quality time with their friends and neighbors," said Navi Singh, resident and program assistant at Brookdale's.

Staff at both nursing homes said it is all about treating every resident like family.

"We know that they have families outside of these walls, but they are truly our family, our mothers, our grandmothers," Casey said.