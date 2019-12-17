OWI suspect claimed someone else was driving, but police couldn't find anyone

A suspected drunk driver tried claiming he was not alone in his car and that another person was driving when it crashed on the Beltline late Monday night, but investigators aren’t so sure.

Sage M. Krzykowski ended up being cited for his third operating while intoxicated offense, failure to keep the vehicle under control, and operating without a valid license, according to the Madison Police Department.

Investigators say the 23-year-old Krzykowski smashed into the back of another vehicle around 11:40 p.m. on the West Beltline, near Agriculture Drive. He reportedly told officers that someone had been with him and that person had been behind the wheel.

Both he and the other driver, whose name was not released, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police report said.

According to police, officers searched the area, put up the Department’s drone, and even brought in the Madison Fire Department’s thermal imaging camera, but they could not find anyone else. Therefore, they determined, Krzykowski had, in fact, been driving and cited him.

