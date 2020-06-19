OWI suspect escapes arrest, still on the run

A man arrested for OWI early Friday morning escaped arrest, and is believed to be headed toward DeForest.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, just after midnight, troopers responded to a crash on I-39 heading east. After an investigation, 25-year-old James Esposito was arrested for his first offense OWI.

Then, around 2 a.m., troopers said Esposito was able to escape custody and run at County Highway V and River Road, toward the city of DeForest.

Esposito is described as five feet, eight inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair, eyes, and a short goatee. He was last seen still in handcuffs, barefoot, wearing a black zip up sweatshirt and blue short.

If anyone see Esposito, authorities say you should not approach him, and to call 911 immediately.