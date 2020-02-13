Oak Park Place residents share Valentine’s Day advice

Residents at Oak Park Place, a senior living community in Madison, are sharing their love advice ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The facility posted pictures to its Facebook page starting earlier this week, showcasing residents and their advice.

One reads, “My name is Bob. My Valentine’s Day advice [is] be faithful. She should be the one and only.”

Wanda suggested, “Treat everyone like you want to be treated,” while Ellen said, “Always smile at those you love.”

Since the seven pictures were posted, they have each received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

