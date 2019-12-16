Obama says women are 'indisputably' better at leading: BBC

Former President Barack Obama says the world would be a better place if countries are led by woman, CNN reports.

Obama spoke at the Singapore Expo this week, according to BBC News. An Obama adviser confirmed the report to CNN.

"Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us (men)… I'm absolutely confident that for two years, if every nation on Earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything ... living standards and outcomes."

"If you look at the world and look at the problems, it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way," Obama said. "It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power."

