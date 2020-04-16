Occupants, dog safe after Janesville home catches fire

A Janesville man suffered a deep cut to his hand after his home went up in flames Thursday evening.

The Janesville Fire Department says a one-story, single-family home caught fire in the 1500 block of Schaller Street around 6 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, all of the occupants and their dog were outside the home. Firefighters did notice fire and smoke spilling out of the home and the garage.

The injured man was brought to Mercy Hospital, where he was treated for a hand laceration and then released.

An investigation into the fire revealed that it started when one of the occupants was repairing their plumbing.

Janesville fire says the man is being helped by the Red Cross, while a woman, identified as the owner of the home, is staying with family.

The fire is estimated to have caused about $45,000 in damage to the home.