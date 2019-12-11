Oconto County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 13-year-old girl

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Lyric McGinnis is originally from Oconto County. She was last seen in Kewaunee on Friday, December 6, at about 10 o'clock at night.

An investigator told Action 2 News they don't have a physical description of the girl yet. They put her picture on social media quickly hoping to get some leads and locate her.

Anyone who thinks they've seen Lyric should contact local police or call the Oconto County Sheriff's Office at (920) 834-6900.