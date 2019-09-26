Oconto County man raises more than $8,000 for AEDs

After an automatic external defibrillator (AED) saved his life, Marv Andree and his wife, Dawn, made a big donation to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

Marv and Dawn Andree stand with Oconto County sheriff's deputies. The couple raised $8,000 to equip squad cars with more AEDs to help heart attack victims (WBAY photo)

The couple raised over $8,000 to purchase AEDs for the department.

Action 2 News has been following this for a while. We introduced you to the Andrees almost five months ago after Marv had a heart attack while driving his car.

Doctors said the use of an AED saved his life.

Thursday he donated six devices to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office just to say thank you.

"This isn't about me," Marv Andree said. "This is about the next guy or next lady that needs that AED."

"It can happen to anyone," Dawn Andree said. "What happened to Marv can happen to anyone, and we just think it's very important."

Back in May, the idea was to raise money for at least two AEDs, but with the community's help he donated more than that Thursday.

"This quick to raise money off of selling candy bars for 1.50 each is amazing," Oconto County Deputy Joe LeBreck said.

The Andrees said their job isn't done just yet. They're raising money until every deputy has an AED in their vehicle.

Just 13 more to go!