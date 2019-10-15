October 15: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Many families know the grief of pregnancy loss and infant death.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), studies reveal that anywhere from 10-25% of all clinically recognized pregnancies will end in early pregnancy loss.

Pregnancy loss and infant death may include miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, or the death of a newborn.

In October 1988, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the month of October, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. October 15, was recognized as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance day in 2002 as a movement in the United States.

It is a day that is also remembered in countries around the world including the United Kingdom, Australia,Russia, Germany, and Romania.There will be candle-lighting vigils concluding with the Lights of Love International Wave of Light.

The International Wave of Light invites baby loss families, friends, loved ones and supporting organizations from around the world to join in honor and remembrance at 7 p.m. in all time zones.

On NBC15 News at 10, Caroline Peterson spoke with a mother who shared her story about having two miscarriages and a UW Health clinic people don't know exists until they need it.