The Madison Police Department says a man is dead after an officer shot him during an incident.

Police say they were responding to reports of the man shooting a gun in the 6500 block of Raymond Road around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The man was taken to a hospital after an officer shot him, but he did not survive.

NBC15 has crews on the way to the scene.

We’re expecting to learn more during a press conference early Monday morning.