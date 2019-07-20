Teens crash into MPD squad car, officers injured

Two suspects were arrested after a vehicle pursuit led to a crash in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Madison Police responded to a shots fired incident on Park Ridge Drive around 12:45 p.m.

Police said evidence linked the shooting to a stolen White Audi that had left the area. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old female suspects crashed into an MPD squad car then fled on foot, according to police. The suspects were arrested after a foot pursuit.

Both women were treated for minor injuries. Two MPD officers were also treated for minor injuries related to the crash and foot pursuit.

The two suspects were arrested on tentative charges of eluding a police officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owners consent.

There were multiple reports of two dozen police vehicles at one point at the scene of the incident, according to residents near the area.